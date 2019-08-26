C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $822,150 as Stock Rose

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 407.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,085 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.42 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $205.9. About 20.46M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parthenon Lc stated it has 3.85% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Maple Capital Mngmt has invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated owns 315,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,162 shares. Swedbank reported 1.31M shares stake. The Ohio-based Private Trust Na has invested 1.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Keating Inv Counselors holds 2.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 60,143 shares. First Tru Co holds 69,044 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Bailard has 38,746 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 137,166 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.62% or 606,411 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Management owns 0.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,793 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.71% or 3.02 million shares in its portfolio.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities Sctr Spdr Etf (XLU) by 8,175 shares to 1,065 shares, valued at $62,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,040 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Enterprise Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Company has invested 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability Company has invested 4.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 0.34% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 4.06% or 117,500 shares in its portfolio. Valmark Advisers invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 41,196 are held by Mengis Cap Mgmt. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 3.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,000 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa reported 248,854 shares. Moreover, Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has 2.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 468,986 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl holds 3.04% or 28.01M shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,792 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3.59M are held by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company. Georgia-based Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 145,525 are held by Arvest State Bank Division. Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).