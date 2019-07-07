C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Boosted Comcast A (CMCSA) Position by $644,085; E Trade Financial Group (ETFC) Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Decreased Its Stake by $1.55 Million

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Group Inc (ETFC) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 33,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 83,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in E Trade Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 1.27 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp A (CMCSA) by 22317.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 16,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,589 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, up from 74 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 11.61M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) by 520,550 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 1.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $269.15M for 10.49 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.06% or 4.26M shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 4.66 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Asset Management One has invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). New York-based Senator Investment Gru Ltd Partnership has invested 1.67% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 358,441 shares. 1.13M are held by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Sun Life Financial invested in 419 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Management holds 0.04% or 35,211 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Renaissance Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 495,640 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd stated it has 8,257 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 27,420 shares. Korea Inv Corp reported 163,214 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Bb&T stated it has 8,145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. Curcio Michael John had sold 21,928 shares worth $1.04 million on Saturday, February 9. Chersi Robert J also bought $101,734 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Tips Etf (VTIP) by 6,560 shares to 17,055 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. 275,746 shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L, worth $10.21 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited invested 1.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mathes reported 13,050 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0.54% stake. E&G Advsrs LP invested in 1.1% or 62,772 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd invested in 0.29% or 181,113 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 24.01 million shares. Assetmark stated it has 15,677 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nbt State Bank N A Ny owns 25,944 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Cutter & Com Brokerage Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 5,127 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 67,410 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0.01% or 10,365 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 30,498 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 216,774 are held by Argent Tru.