C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Holds Holding in Ss & C Tech (SSNC); Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Boosted Its Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $433,884

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 15,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 703,701 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 56,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 49,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 5.74 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.60 million activity. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Backus Marcia E.. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $224,800 on Monday, August 12. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hfe Usa Llc by 86,665 shares to 363 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR) by 15,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,384 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Icahn To Occidental Petroleum: Kick Out 4 Board Members, Change Company Charter – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental: Winners Curse? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum’s stock sinks, but BofA says ‘buy’ with 76% upside – MarketWatch” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: The Anadarko Experiment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Corporation Oh holds 0.12% or 30,930 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity owns 9,592 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 112,433 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 3,748 shares in its portfolio. Coastline owns 42,005 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Lc accumulated 2.51M shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 0.1% or 3,903 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.17% or 3,561 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 1.40M shares. Logan Cap Management Inc invested in 43,804 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Mai Capital Management accumulated 90,572 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Wesbanco State Bank holds 20,799 shares. Cullinan Assoc invested 0.35% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.25% or 260,706 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 153,987 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 1.05 million shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 1.16 million shares. Us National Bank De holds 50,985 shares. 110,535 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Mngmt. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% or 77,216 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Impact Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.13% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 56,718 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Metropolitan Life reported 25,017 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Serv has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Markston Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1,125 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd owns 2.23M shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus accumulated 590 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,985 shares to 735 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 9,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,285 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV).