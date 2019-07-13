C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $707,850 as Stock Value Rose; Dock Street Asset Management Trimmed Verisign (VRSN) Position by $316,750; Shares Rose

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign (VRSN) by 52.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $219.65. About 276,296 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 6,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,515 shares to 16,589 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Limited Liability Company owns 131,900 shares. First Eagle Lc owns 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.41M shares. Kensico Capital Mgmt Corp holds 7.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.16 million shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership invested in 8,357 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Focused Invsts Lc, a California-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp invested in 528,558 shares. Firsthand Cap Mgmt holds 100,000 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi has invested 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset holds 2.05% or 978,401 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp reported 84.89 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,159 shares. Timber Creek Management Ltd Llc invested 3.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gibraltar Cap Mngmt Inc reported 3.98% stake. Palestra Mgmt Lc owns 4.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.13M shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 1.16M shares.

