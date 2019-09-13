C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Lowered Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position by $473,110 as Valuation Rose; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shareholder Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lowered Its Position by $4.62 Million

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 36,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 337,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.12 million, down from 373,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.13. About 1.51 million shares traded or 84.82% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 3,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 2,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 5,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 1.03M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 23.17 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) by 2,765 shares to 5,974 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Agg Bd Etf (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.93% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 16,067 shares. 4,495 are held by Bbt Mgmt Ltd Company. Argent Cap Management Llc has 9,070 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 881,440 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.2% or 5,141 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp accumulated 8,283 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability has 0.51% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Next Fincl has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company reported 14,950 shares. World Investors accumulated 6.38 million shares. Motco accumulated 451 shares. First Citizens Bankshares & Communications holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 25,326 shares. Moreover, Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.6% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 9,319 shares. Ww Asset Management invested in 9,115 shares.

