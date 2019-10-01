C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Upped By $511,560 Its Mettler (MTD) Holding; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increased Its Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) stake by 24.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired 426,016 shares as Mosaic Co New Com (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 2.19 million shares with $54.71 million value, up from 1.76M last quarter. Mosaic Co New Com now has $7.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 3.47M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Mettler (MTD) stake by 104.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd acquired 609 shares as Mettler (MTD)’s stock rose 2.38%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 1,194 shares with $1.00M value, up from 585 last quarter. Mettler now has $16.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $15.15 during the last trading session, reaching $689.25. About 127,776 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. 12,998 shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K, worth $249,692 on Wednesday, August 21. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Freeland Clint. Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022. 2,360 shares were bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T, worth $49,902 on Tuesday, September 10. Shares for $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10.

Among 6 analysts covering Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mosaic has $33 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27.67’s average target is 36.64% above currents $20.25 stock price. Mosaic had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 8 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by CItigroup given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, September 27. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 6.01M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco Ltd owns 2.67M shares. Wellington Shields & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,300 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 13,025 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Oakworth Cap has 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Kempner Mgmt has invested 1.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Highlander Cap Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Ameritas Prtn, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,258 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). British Columbia Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Confluence Invest Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 8,579 shares. John G Ullman And Assoc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 78,100 shares. Cibc World stated it has 10,422 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 51,189 shares to 168,811 valued at $12.97M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 168,654 shares and now owns 570,000 shares. Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) was reduced too.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) stake by 9,000 shares to 3,170 valued at $122,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) stake by 7,960 shares and now owns 30 shares. Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Com Delaware invested in 0.39% or 7,340 shares. Bamco New York owns 527,903 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Barclays Pcl holds 174,283 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 0.19% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 7,800 shares. Fmr reported 0.25% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Penobscot Invest Mgmt Company Inc invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 81,292 shares. 1,610 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corp. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 1.45% or 135,895 shares. Baillie Gifford & Co accumulated 631,283 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Torray holds 0.12% or 1,361 shares. Synovus Fin owns 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,670 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Co has 0.28% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). State Farm Mutual Automobile accumulated 23,129 shares.