C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Increased Its Textron (TXT) Holding by $398,000; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined While Northeast Financial Consultants Has Decreased Stake

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 26533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 7,990 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 38,950 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES A PREVIOUS ONE, APPROVED IN JAN 2017, WHICH WAS NEARING COMPLETION; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS BUSINESS CONFIDENCE IS STRONG AND PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO INVEST – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON EXPECTS CERTIFICATION OF NEW LONGITUDE JET IN 2Q; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – Textron Still Sees $700M-$800M 2018 Manufacturing Cash Flow From Cont Ops Before Pension Contributions

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 1.56 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,782 shares to 129,827 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.36 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Tips Etf (VTIP) by 6,560 shares to 17,055 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.