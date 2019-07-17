C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Cut Its Position in Verizon (VZ) by $364,325 as Stock Rose; Chilton Investment Co Has Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $14.20 Million

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 127,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 635,828 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.60M, down from 763,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 4.60M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 42.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,360 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 14,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 6.33 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Com invested in 7,330 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ashford Mgmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 24,750 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sterneck Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 36,642 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Nj reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 8,394 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1.65M shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs holds 0.06% or 10,197 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma reported 98,768 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 36,637 shares. Farmers Bancorporation invested in 1.51% or 46,760 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt holds 0.12% or 5,592 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested in 4,745 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Garde stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.92 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,120 shares to 15,505 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon and Ericsson first in the world to introduce cloud-native technology in a live wireless core network environment – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon releases recast segment results in alignment with its new operating model – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Verizon First, Sprint Stomped in New Wireless Performance Study – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 29,150 shares to 42,413 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 98,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank owns 1.71 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 138,197 shares. Whittier Tru Com has invested 0.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aperio Group Inc Inc Ltd Co invested in 1.39M shares. Carroll Assocs accumulated 26,125 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement holds 87,663 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 14,020 shares. Fulton National Bank Na stated it has 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iat Reinsurance Ltd owns 29,017 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 10,067 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt has 62,352 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Veritas Mngmt Llp has 2,110 shares. 597,891 are owned by Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.25 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Disney’s Summer Box Office Success May Actually Be A Bad Thing – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.