C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Boosted Position in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM); Augustine Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 15885.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,595 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, up from 35 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank Test Blockchain in First U.S. Debt Deal; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,813 were accumulated by Harvey. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ar Asset holds 3.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 81,034 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 56,230 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na accumulated 273,673 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 4.29M shares or 1.25% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 3.23% or 871,534 shares in its portfolio. Markston Int Lc stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Legacy Ptnrs owns 3,505 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Mngmt has invested 3.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beese Fulmer Invest Inc reported 62,322 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Somerset stated it has 41,776 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability holds 2,342 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation stated it has 1.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Missouri-based Parkside National Bank & Tru has invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $145.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,460 shares to 5,250 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,590 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).