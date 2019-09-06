C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Cut Position in Udr (UDR) by $435,825 as Stock Rose; As Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Shares Declined, Holder Hap Trading Boosted Its Holding

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 60.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 9,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 6,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 15,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 261,920 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR)

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 919.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 247,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 274,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 26,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $152.54. About 1.58M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $151.76 million for 23.34 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 12.63M shares or 5.02% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability holds 21,445 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Pggm holds 5.08 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 407,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 444,979 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 388,945 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 26,500 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 6,441 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 89,705 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 296,332 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Co reported 7,378 shares. Security And Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 37,150 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 9,634 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 666,626 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,515 shares to 16,589 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.02M shares to 296,916 shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 441,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,200 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).