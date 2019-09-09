C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Holds Position in Ametek (AME); As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Redwood Investments Cut Its Stake by $1.51 Million

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 29,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 362,597 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58M, down from 392,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 486,603 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 21285.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 7,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 35 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 755,440 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Generac Holdings, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Napco Security Technologies Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Generac Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:GNRC – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2019 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $78.13 million for 15.67 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 16,717 shares to 139,579 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 40,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has 251,929 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has 20,540 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Hightower Advsr Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). American Group Inc Inc reported 38,688 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Lc holds 0% or 13,004 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Huntington Bancshares has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 970 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company holds 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 906 shares. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Foundry Ltd Liability Company owns 0.5% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 242,876 shares. Hbk Investments L P, Texas-based fund reported 6,172 shares. Proshare Lc holds 6,886 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 40,223 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Edgepoint Inv Gp reported 5.53 million shares or 3.1% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.66% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.02% or 66,691 shares. 23,106 are owned by Mackenzie. Yhb invested in 0.03% or 2,650 shares. Cibc has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Blackrock invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Johnson Finance Gru owns 4,214 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.04% or 1.09M shares. Laurion Cap Lp accumulated 24,619 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 29,999 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Laffer Invs has 0% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). First Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 176,942 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 22,409 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc accumulated 0.01% or 4,014 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,653 shares to 60,193 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Enterprise Company by 27,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,395 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV).