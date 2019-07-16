C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Maintains Holding in Textron (TXT); As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Rose, Bloom Tree Partners Decreased Stake

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 125,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,460 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40M, down from 261,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $290.93. About 218,413 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 26533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,990 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $54.07. About 1.44 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q EPS 72c; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Textron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXT); 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS BUSINESS CONFIDENCE IS STRONG AND PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO INVEST – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.72 PER SHARE; SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS FOR $810 MILLION

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 424 shares to 35 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of Textron Soared Higher on Wednesday – Motley Fool” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Aviation Help Textron to Soar Higher? – Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Textron Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Optimum invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). 544,841 are owned by Trinity Street Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 67,637 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.05% or 197,948 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 3,450 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 15,173 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 132,186 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated reported 9,572 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 372,240 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 185 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa holds 0% or 5,705 shares.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Fleetcor Technologies Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cintas Corporation (CTAS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love FleetCor Technologies (FLT) – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.55 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 2,819 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 15,924 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De stated it has 737,828 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.07% or 141,232 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 16,486 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,302 shares. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 5,520 shares or 1.27% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 110,654 shares. Burney invested in 1,525 shares. Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America holds 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 247 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Ltd Liability Company holds 55 shares. Biltmore Wealth Ltd holds 1,969 shares. Guggenheim Capital reported 0.03% stake. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Corp stated it has 224,464 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings.