C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 6,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 195,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 152,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, down from 347,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook exposed private friend lists to app developers till two weeks ago – Telegraph; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN OCT. 2017, ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT ALLEGED WORK ON BREXIT CAMPAIGN; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH MEDIA REPORTERS; 13/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets to a $24 billion valuation Plus, is Facebook having a negative impact on society? Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is coming to Code, and James Comey narrates his imminent audiobook; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT PARIS TECH CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 10/05/2018 – David McCabe: Breaking: Lawmakers release all the Russian troll farm Facebook ads that ran before and after the 2016 election; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse; 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that worked on Trump’s presidential campaign

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 524,600 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $36.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,690 shares to 7,085 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).