C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Boosted Its Stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by $617,160 as Market Value Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Profit Investment Management Raised Stake by $458,736

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 6,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,370 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 15885.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,595 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, up from 35 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 17/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Access to Alternative Investment Strategies to Individuals with iCapital Network; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim holds 1.18M shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.57% or 34,368 shares in its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V reported 75,730 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Winslow Llc holds 1.61 million shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment reported 1.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cetera Advisor Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 99,215 shares. Thornburg Inv Incorporated accumulated 4.38 million shares. Citizens Northern has 39,847 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 164,995 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.65% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 17.35 million shares. Consulate invested in 4,838 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested in 3.27% or 245,621 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,460 shares to 5,250 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,390 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bancorp has invested 1.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hsbc Pcl has 4.12 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Td Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hourglass Cap Ltd Com holds 2.2% or 101,258 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 0.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3.26M shares. 11,342 are owned by Cls Limited Company. Arrow reported 59,810 shares. Violich Capital holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 54,615 shares. St Germain D J Inc reported 200,110 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Lc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,331 shares. Profit Investment Management Limited Liability holds 16,370 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Company has 0.59% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 51,456 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 36,510 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri holds 74,273 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio.