C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Lifted Holding in American Water Works (AWK); As Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Stock Price Rose, Mig Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 2,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 5,974 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $693,000, up from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $122.58. About 1.14M shares traded or 15.72% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 166,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The hedge fund held 823,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.88 million, down from 989,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 252,294 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,190 shares to 3,920 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,260 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.07% stake. Scholtz Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,925 shares. Farmers And Merchants has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Sunbelt Inc holds 3,018 shares. 450 are owned by Jnba Fin Advsr. Hartford Financial Management has invested 1.55% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Trellus Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 51,600 shares. Hm Payson And Com has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mackenzie Finance reported 6,458 shares stake. Stifel Corp holds 1.21 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.66% stake. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 9,043 shares. Ledyard Bank reported 3,689 shares.

