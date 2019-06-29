C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $707,850 as Market Valuation Rose; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Value Declined, Summit Securities Group Upped by $1.76 Million Its Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 6,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 12081.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 38,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,493 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.34 million shares traded or 37.43% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 600 shares to 80 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S And P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.