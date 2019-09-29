C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Cut Its Textron (TXT) Position by $525,360 as Valuation Declined; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Valuation Declined, Impala Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $47.16 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 346,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 800,009 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.03 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.03M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 99.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 30 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 7,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 1.34 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Net $189M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS BUSINESS CONFIDENCE IS STRONG AND PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO INVEST – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 48C; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON’S BOARD ALSO AUTHORIZES BUYBACK OF UP TO 40M SHRS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Interaction of Systems and Structures; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 16/04/2018 – Textron Inc expected to post earnings of 48 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.90 million for 14.30 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 19,700 shares to 21,290 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.