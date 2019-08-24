C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE:RRTS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE:RRTS). The two are both Air Delivery & Freight Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. 85 0.69 N/A 4.91 17.05 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 10 0.14 N/A -93.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 43.2% 15.1% Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 0.00% -187.1% -19.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.65 shows that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is $99.5, with potential upside of 21.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.3% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.4% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 36.4% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. -2.51% -0.69% 3.72% -3.46% -7.45% -0.43% Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. -12.31% -2.81% -17.11% -22.22% -82.38% -21.87%

For the past year C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has stronger performance than Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also provides custom broker services; and other logistics services, including fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 107,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, air freight, and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and marketing fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable items. It offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 company dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada. It also offers temperature-controlled, dry van, intermodal drayage, and flatbed services; and specializes in the transport of automotive parts, refrigerated foods, poultry, and beverages, as well as on-demand expedited services. The companyÂ’s LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Canada through a network of 47 LTL service centers and approximately 180 third-party delivery agents. The companyÂ’s Global Solutions segment offers domestic and international transportation and logistics solutions, including pricing, contract management, transportation mode and carrier selection, freight tracking, freight bill payment and audit, cost reporting and analysis, and dispatch. This segment also provides domestic and international air and ocean transportation, and customs brokerage services. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin.