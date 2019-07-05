C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) EPS Estimated At $1.22; MILLER/HOWARD High Income Equity Fundhare (HIE) SI Decreased By 6.6%

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report $1.22 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 7.96% from last quarter’s $1.13 EPS. CHRW’s profit would be $163.84 million giving it 17.34 P/E if the $1.22 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s analysts see 5.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.64. About 102,692 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B

MILLER/HOWARD High Income Equity Fundhare (NYSE:HIE) had a decrease of 6.6% in short interest. HIE’s SI was 45,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.6% from 48,500 shares previously. With 60,000 avg volume, 1 days are for MILLER/HOWARD High Income Equity Fundhare (NYSE:HIE)’s short sellers to cover HIE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 31,352 shares traded. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) has declined 3.17% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller/Howard Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $174.17 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

More notable recent Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Miller/howard High Income Equity Fund declares $0.116 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND PAYS MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HIE: Sky-High Expenses For Just Dividend Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND NYSE:HIE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) Testing Our Patience? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2017.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.37 billion. The firm operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh divisions. It has a 17.34 P/E ratio. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. $98,307 worth of stock was sold by OBRIEN CHRIS on Tuesday, February 5. LEMKE JAMES also sold $214,974 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares. The insider Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985. Shares for $265,189 were sold by Freeman Angela K.. Kass Jordan T sold 1,382 shares worth $125,487.

Among 2 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4.