C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) EPS Estimated At $1.21; Magna International (MGA) SI Decreased By 4.33%

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report $1.21 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 7.08% from last quarter’s $1.13 EPS. CHRW’s profit would be $165.24M giving it 17.59 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s analysts see 4.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 1.34 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01

Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) had a decrease of 4.33% in short interest. MGA’s SI was 2.12M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.33% from 2.21 million shares previously. With 769,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA)’s short sellers to cover MGA’s short positions. The SI to Magna International Inc’s float is 0.64%. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 520,929 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia

Among 2 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has $100 highest and $99 lowest target. $99.50’s average target is 16.89% above currents $85.12 stock price. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.62 billion. The firm operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh divisions. It has a 17.44 P/E ratio. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $603,972 activity. $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr on Thursday, May 9. LEMKE JAMES sold $214,974 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Wednesday, February 6. OBRIEN CHRIS sold $98,307 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 2,914 shares valued at $265,189 was made by Freeman Angela K. on Thursday, February 14. The insider Kass Jordan T sold $125,487.

Among 6 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magna International has $75 highest and $45 lowest target. $59.67’s average target is 18.89% above currents $50.19 stock price. Magna International had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) rating on Sunday, February 24. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $54 target. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

