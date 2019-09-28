C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) EPS Estimated At $1.18; Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) SI Decreased By 2.42%

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report $1.18 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 5.60% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. CHRW’s profit would be $159.74 million giving it 17.75 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s analysts see -3.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 673,091 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) had a decrease of 2.42% in short interest. ZBH’s SI was 2.37 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.42% from 2.43 million shares previously. With 1.18M avg volume, 2 days are for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)’s short sellers to cover ZBH’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $134.13. About 928,230 shares traded. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 6.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 26/04/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC ZBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.80, REV VIEW $7.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- Humeral Stem 83mm(Size 17) Product Usage: Intended for primary and revision total shoulder arthr; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System ATN LAG SCREW 60MM STERILE ATN LAG SCREW 65MM STERILE ATN LAG SCREW; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM; 02/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces FDA Clearance Of The Comprehensive(R) Augmented Baseplate For Shoulder Reconstruction; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System STER L H TROC NAIL 320X9X125 STER L H TROC NAIL 340X9X125 STER L H T; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- fastener, fixation, nondegradable, soft tissue; 08/03/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC – FILES FOR OFFERING OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2021 AND NOTES DUE 2023 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces FDA Clearance of the Comprehensive® Augmented Baseplate for Shoulder Reconstruction

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $27.99 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Among 7 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has $16700 highest and $117 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 9.04% above currents $134.13 stock price. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had 16 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $117 target in Monday, April 15 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, September 9. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of ZBH in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.

More notable recent Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Expert Sees Equal Times For ROSA Robotic Operating Times – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Align Technology (ALGN) Announces Global Distribution Agreement With Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Dental For Itero Element Intraoral Scanners – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Announces FDA Clearance of JuggerStitch Meniscal Repair Device – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CHRW) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UBS Analyst Likes C.H. Robinson’s New Technology – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “C.H. Robinson Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: WEC Energy, Tractor Supply and C.H. Robinson – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.34 billion. The firm operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh divisions. It has a 16.82 P/E ratio. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm reported 40,000 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 139,013 shares. Moreover, Stifel Finance Corporation has 0.03% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 118,940 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Gp Limited Liability reported 0.04% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 389,416 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 41 shares. Captrust Fin invested in 970 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Ameriprise stated it has 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp owns 331 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 16,558 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors reported 86 shares. Minnesota-based Mairs Power Inc has invested 2% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).