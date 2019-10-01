C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is a company in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.77% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.91% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. 159,812,640.82% 43.20% 15.10% Industry Average 3.13% 31.27% 8.05%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. 134.77M 84 17.05 Industry Average 424.28M 13.56B 33.31

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 2.50 2.49

With average price target of $100, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has a potential upside of 18.51%. As a group, Air Delivery & Freight Services companies have a potential upside of 89.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. -2.51% -0.69% 3.72% -3.46% -7.45% -0.43% Industry Average 3.24% 8.20% 4.45% 10.47% 8.91% 16.06%

For the past year C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s rivals have 16.06% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s peers have 1.64 and 1.51 for Current and Quick Ratio. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s peers are 47.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also provides custom broker services; and other logistics services, including fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 107,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, air freight, and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and marketing fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable items. It offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.