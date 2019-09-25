C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Analysts See $1.18 EPS; Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CSTE) Sellers Increased By 18.89% Their Shorts

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report $1.18 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 5.60% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. CHRW’s profit would be $159.75M giving it 17.74 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s analysts see -3.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.72. About 210,038 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe

Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CSTE) had an increase of 18.89% in short interest. CSTE’s SI was 392,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.89% from 330,400 shares previously. With 114,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s short sellers to cover CSTE’s short positions. The SI to Caesarstone LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.89%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 435,410 shares traded or 284.86% up from the average. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has declined 4.93% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE 1Q REV. $136.1M, EST. $141.3M; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone Reduces Full-Yr 2018 Guidance to Reflect 1Q Results; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 25.2% COMPARED TO 36.1% IN THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE SEES FY REV. $590M TO $610M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE SEES FY REV. $590M TO $610M, EST. $621.5M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 20C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF $74 MILLION TO $82 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone 1Q EPS 5c; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – REDUCES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone Cuts 2018 View To Rev $590M-$610M

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr also bought $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr invested in 0.01% or 321 shares. Sun Life Incorporated invested in 111 shares or 0% of the stock. 542,778 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. 116 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Limited. Cornercap Counsel reported 45,830 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Washington Cap Management stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Arizona State Retirement System has 48,377 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 31,398 shares stake. Hm Payson And Company, a Maine-based fund reported 200 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 10,705 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Grp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.66% or 49,739 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Td Asset Management holds 518,495 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt reported 70,839 shares stake.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.33 billion. The firm operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh divisions. It has a 16.8 P/E ratio. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $552.30 million. The Company’s engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. It has a 30.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications.