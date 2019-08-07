C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Valuation Rose While Wedgewood Partners Has Boosted Position by $3.18 Million; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, King Wealth Management Group Increased by $1.19 Million Its Holding

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 432,580 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 129.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 32,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 14,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $63.55. About 1.48 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corp accumulated 29,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Aimz Inv Advsrs Lc has 48,071 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.15% or 56,949 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 94,019 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0.07% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 4.99M shares. British Columbia Invest Management accumulated 0.04% or 55,981 shares. Prudential Pcl has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 3,169 shares. Texas Yale Cap has 36,868 shares. Archford Capital Strategies owns 0.11% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 3,523 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Parametric Assocs Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 391,023 shares. Stephens Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 23,460 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $165,204 activity. $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr on Thursday, May 9.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 153,967 shares to 645,699 shares, valued at $122.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co Forward Split With (NASDAQ:FAST) by 319,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,700 are owned by Permit Cap Limited Liability Co. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.21% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.59M shares. Suntrust Banks reported 80,243 shares. Capital Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 23,532 shares in its portfolio. M Hldg Secs Inc accumulated 4,120 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.17M shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Atwood & Palmer reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 7.58 million shares. The North Carolina-based Jolley Asset Ltd Com has invested 2.83% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dupont Cap Mgmt stated it has 26,997 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6,576 shares. Vertex One Asset Management reported 64,600 shares.

