C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to pay $0.50 on Sep 30, 2019; Polaris Inc. (PII) Had 7 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries has $125 highest and $9900 lowest target. $113.14’s average target is 42.94% above currents $79.15 stock price. Polaris Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded the shares of PII in report on Thursday, May 2 to “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $11000 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24 with “Strong Buy”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Upgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $117.0000 Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $123.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc’s current price of $83.17 translates into 0.60% yield. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.17. About 910,875 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW)

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Ract To C.H. Robinson’s Weak Third Quarter Update – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Much Are Digital Freight Brokerages Really Worth? – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “C.H. Robinson appoints new CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering CH Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CH Robinson has $100 highest and $99 lowest target. $99.50’s average target is 19.63% above currents $83.17 stock price. CH Robinson had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) rating on Thursday, April 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $100 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CHRW in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr had bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985 on Thursday, May 9.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.26 billion. The firm operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh divisions. It has a 16.69 P/E ratio. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 200 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr accumulated 298,175 shares. Somerset Gp Lc invested 7.55% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 3,330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 21,236 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.2% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 77,700 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 0.04% or 25,802 shares. Millennium Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 378,668 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 28,426 shares. Comerica Comml Bank owns 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 26,202 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.09M shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Fil reported 0% stake.

The stock increased 1.80% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 366,812 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN NPV OF FUTURE NET TAX BENEFITS WILL ACCRUE TO COMBINED COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q NET INCOME 686.1M RUPEES

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Pays A 0.8% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Polaris (NYSE:PII) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polaris’ Single Biggest Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Polaris Announces Grand Opening of Distribution Center in Nevada – Financial Post” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Industries (PII) option implied volatility flat as shares at lower end of range – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. It operates through four divisions: Off-Road Vehicles /Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. It has a 15.29 P/E ratio. The firm provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Polaris Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 1,325 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs owns 58 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 180,479 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). B T Dba Alpha invested 0.5% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 79,973 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Captrust Financial Advsr owns 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Saratoga Research & Invest Management invested in 1.2% or 208,249 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 138,912 shares stake. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 5,756 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 284,106 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt invested 0.4% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).