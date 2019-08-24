C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to pay $0.50 on Sep 30, 2019; Last Week Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc’s current price of $82.23 translates into 0.61% yield. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.23. About 949,808 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE

Among 2 analysts covering Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Solar Capital has $22.5 highest and $19 lowest target. $20.75’s average target is 1.87% above currents $20.37 stock price. Solar Capital had 2 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) latest ratings:

17/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform New Target: $22.5 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $18 New Target: $19 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 35,571 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Solar Capital Ltd. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 18,590 shares. B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 10,942 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 87,323 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has 49,993 shares. 5,309 were reported by First Mercantile Tru. 535,866 are owned by Muzinich & Inc. Invesco Limited owns 188,439 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) owns 644 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). New York-based Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Legal And General Gp Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Van Eck Assoc holds 251,902 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 199,130 shares. 950,731 are held by Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Solar Capital Ltd. Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results; Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.44; Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.41 Per Share for Q3, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Solar Capital (SLRC) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $335,046 activity. On Friday, March 1 SPOHLER BRUCE J bought $167,523 worth of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) or 7,777 shares. Another trade for 7,777 shares valued at $167,523 was made by GROSS MICHAEL S on Friday, March 1.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in secured debt , subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The company has market cap of $857.51 million. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; gas and oil; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It has a 12.04 P/E ratio. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.13 billion. The firm operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh divisions. It has a 16.5 P/E ratio. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity. $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr on Thursday, May 9.

Among 2 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has $100 highest and $99 lowest target. $99.50’s average target is 21.00% above currents $82.23 stock price. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: The Market, GATS And Brakes – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Ract To C.H. Robinson’s Weak Third Quarter Update – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Much Are Digital Freight Brokerages Really Worth? – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Beautiful Friendship: How A Hard Brexit Will Benefit U.S. Freight Forwarders – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2019.