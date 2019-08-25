C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to pay $0.50 on Sep 30, 2019; Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)’s Sentiment Is 0.85

Abraxas Petroleum Corp (AXAS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 45 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 53 sold and decreased their stakes in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 82.74 million shares, down from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Abraxas Petroleum Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 34 Increased: 36 New Position: 9.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc’s current price of $82.23 translates into 0.61% yield. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.23. About 949,808 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $84.48 million. The firm operates gas and oil assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. It has a 1.92 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Mangrove Partners holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation for 9.65 million shares. Portolan Capital Management Llc owns 7.63 million shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old West Investment Management Llc has 0.47% invested in the company for 1.04 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advisors Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.41 million shares.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.13 billion. The firm operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh divisions. It has a 16.5 P/E ratio. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity. 1,202 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares with value of $99,985 were bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr.

