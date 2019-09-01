C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stock Value Rose While Mackay Shields Cut by $343,828 Its Position; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.93 Million

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 3,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 28,307 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 32,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 639,419 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 12,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 30,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 17,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 49,222 shares to 367,915 shares, valued at $51.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.17M are owned by First Eagle Mngmt Lc. Speece Thorson Cap Grp Inc reported 1.99% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Cibc National Bank Usa accumulated 7,139 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.23% or 44,858 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 43 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 116 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Com holds 0% or 6,141 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 11,382 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 203,750 shares. Amer Intl Group Inc invested in 0.06% or 183,241 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp holds 18,529 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp holds 65 shares. Wesbanco National Bank reported 2,790 shares. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

