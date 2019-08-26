C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stock Price Rose While Wedgewood Partners Upped by $3.18 Million Its Position; Graphic Packaging Co (GPK) Stock Price Rose While Sasco Capital Has Trimmed by $8.31 Million Its Position

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 677,766 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Co (GPK) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 692,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.63M, down from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 1.86M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap has 0.02% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 46,175 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 10,660 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Narwhal Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 27,080 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 2.04 million shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability owns 212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tru Co Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 159 shares. 167,051 were accumulated by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. Eminence Cap LP holds 3.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 16.01 million shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.83M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer has invested 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Gam Holding Ag holds 64,297 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). 1,200 are held by Kistler.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.85 million for 17.63 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 429,423 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 3,169 shares. Dupont Capital Corp invested in 0% or 2,324 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 26,624 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 25,785 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.1% or 100,200 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl accumulated 273,136 shares. The California-based Lpl Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 840 were reported by Orrstown Ser Inc. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 775,308 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 5,606 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd. Amp Capital Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.01% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Cahill Financial Advisors Inc invested 0.95% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

