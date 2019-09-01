C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stake Raised by Wedgewood Partners Inc; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lifted Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $9.93 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 44.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 56,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 184,252 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31 million, up from 127,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 925,454 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 639,419 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,060 shares to 146,230 shares, valued at $36.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why CGC Stock Needs a Huge Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “On the Dip, Ambev Stock Looks Attractive but Risky – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “13 Pot Stocks That Have Rallied as Other Cannabis Stocks Have Imploded – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Constellation Brands Have A Hard Seltzer Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,257 were reported by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Strs Ohio invested in 0.23% or 283,879 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 2,283 are owned by Mirador Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Jnba Advsr holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private has invested 0.61% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fort LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,544 shares. Focused Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jackson Square Limited Liability reported 2.25 million shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Crystal Rock Cap Mgmt reported 10,675 shares stake. Gam Holding Ag has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,150 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc accumulated 57,119 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 30,000 shares.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For C.H. Robinson Worldwide – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Transportation Stocks Likely to Top Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Beautiful Friendship: How A Hard Brexit Will Benefit U.S. Freight Forwarders – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 162,760 shares to 246,651 shares, valued at $35.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 153,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,699 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).