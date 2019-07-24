C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stake Maintained by Wedgewood Partners Inc; As Centurylink (CTL) Valuation Declined, First Allied Advisory Services Lifted Position by $603,492

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 1.53M shares traded or 10.37% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 47.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 50,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,060 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 105,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 7.39M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink: Don’t Lose Faith – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Should Investors Buy The Dip In Centurylink? – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 4,250 shares to 58,844 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 24,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,221 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 16,894 shares. Blackrock stated it has 86.79M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 593,928 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors has 98,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kwmg Lc accumulated 183,570 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 95,905 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 2.98 million shares. 490,116 are owned by Pinebridge L P. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 0.94% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.48M shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 1.50 million shares. 264,381 are owned by Panagora Asset Inc. Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn owns 11.63% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 67.26M shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr Inc owns 135,687 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 2.18% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. $265,189 worth of stock was sold by Freeman Angela K. on Thursday, February 14. OBRIEN CHRIS sold $98,307 worth of stock. LEMKE JAMES also sold $214,974 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $99,985 were bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHRW, BAC, AMG – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Value Investors Consider C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Cuts Transports Price Targets, Says “Second-Derivative Trade” Is On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.