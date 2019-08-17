C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stake Held by Wedgewood Partners Inc; Green Square Capital Has Lifted Its Centurylink Com (CTL) Stake by $305,052

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 27,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 148,489 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 120,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.49 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 804,511 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Comp (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 235,790 shares to 890,262 shares, valued at $87.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 16,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,777 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Management holds 5,800 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 1.47% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 378,141 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 3,232 shares. Virtu Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 1,270 shares. 32,818 were reported by Blair William And Il. reported 200 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Inv Management Inc has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Bb&T has 0.21% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 136,422 shares. New York-based First Eagle Invest Llc has invested 1.45% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Cibc Markets accumulated 24,156 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.03% or 804,683 shares in its portfolio. Horan Mgmt reported 0.71% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Bancorporation Of Mellon accumulated 1.17 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480 on Thursday, May 23. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Lp Com Unit Ltd by 1.07M shares to 235,733 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 98,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,903 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

