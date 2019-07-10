C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stake Has Raised by Riverpark Advisors Llc; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Sta Wealth Management Decreased Stake by $846,660

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 8,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,949 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 48,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $83.19. About 894,313 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.01. About 1.23M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, South Dakota Council has 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 33,300 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 176 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl reported 44,835 shares. New York-based Summit Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital has invested 0.32% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 365,896 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru has 0.15% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 328,267 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department has 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 6,309 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce holds 0.01% or 23,501 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,646 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Com holds 0.12% or 4,444 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Legal And General Group Public Lc owns 2.82M shares. Alethea Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,300 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,101 shares to 21,773 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 139,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 27.09 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. POPE JOHN C also sold $31,698 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, January 15. The insider GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,957.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,200 shares to 43,719 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,064 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

