C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stake Has Increased by Wedgewood Partners Inc; Torchmark (TMK) Position Has Raised by Spf Beheer Bv

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 20,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 918,554 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.28M, up from 898,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.9. About 465,333 shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 1.16M shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 162,760 shares to 246,651 shares, valued at $35.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,597 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 116 shares. Gw Henssler And Ltd holds 1.29% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 161,722 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.48% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 40,170 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0% stake. Ballentine Partners Lc has 2,847 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 4,080 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 1,644 shares. Strategic Financial Serv, a New York-based fund reported 28,073 shares. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 429,423 shares. Sei Investments invested in 68,936 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 16,709 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 3,330 shares. Secor Lp holds 18,529 shares. Bbt Management Limited Com stated it has 7,044 shares. Roberts Glore & Il reported 16,755 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “C.H. Robinson Adds To European Brokerage With Italian Acquisition – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) To Present At Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Value Investors Consider C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CHRW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $603,972 activity. OBRIEN CHRIS had sold 1,100 shares worth $98,307. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Thursday, May 9. LEMKE JAMES sold 2,399 shares worth $214,974. $125,487 worth of stock was sold by Kass Jordan T on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 58,141 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 408,150 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Mackenzie Corp holds 52,295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 15,332 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 990 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.02% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp reported 0.03% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). 84,333 are owned by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. 450 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Sun Life Fincl reported 173 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) Stock Gained 58% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Torchmark Corp (TMK) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Torchmark Corp (TMK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know What Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.