C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Shares Rose While Wedgewood Partners Upped by $3.18 Million Its Stake; As Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Share Value Rose, Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 61.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 147,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 93,507 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, down from 241,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.02. About 328,704 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 06/03/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL RELEASE OF JOURNEY Il XR TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew, Inc. vs Arthrex, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/02/2018; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $83.09. About 741,139 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 5,552 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.03% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Amer Bancshares has 0.26% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 3,750 are held by Skba Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 999,154 shares. Mariner has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 174,543 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 67,536 shares. Fort LP reported 0.42% stake. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 595 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 1.06M shares. Intll Grp Incorporated reported 183,241 shares. Capital Invsts holds 503,370 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Cleararc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 162,760 shares to 246,651 shares, valued at $35.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,014 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 303,561 shares to 316,973 shares, valued at $823,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 222,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).