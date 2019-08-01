C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Shares Rose While Jacobs Levy Equity Management Cut Its Holding by $1.06 Million; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 425,913 shares traded or 12.56% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 12,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 49,970 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 62,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $81.02. About 1.80M shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,961 shares to 424,191 shares, valued at $17.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,205 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $603,972 activity. $98,307 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was sold by OBRIEN CHRIS. Kass Jordan T had sold 1,382 shares worth $125,487. 2,399 shares were sold by LEMKE JAMES, worth $214,974. Shares for $265,189 were sold by Freeman Angela K. on Thursday, February 14.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 23,740 shares to 245,184 shares, valued at $20.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 41,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV).