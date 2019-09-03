C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Shareholder Wedgewood Partners Has Lifted Holding by $3.18 Million as Stock Rose; Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Holder Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.25 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 313,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 367,448 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 680,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 13.89% or $0.0465 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2883. About 2.26M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN)

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 566,813 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,052 shares to 147,589 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 96,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 153,967 shares to 645,699 shares, valued at $122.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,014 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

