C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Shareholder Wedgewood Partners Has Boosted Its Holding; Bowen Hanes & Co Increases Holding in Allegheny Tech (ATI)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Allegheny Tech (ATI) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 56,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.67M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 89,171 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500.

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 249,264 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Metals processor planning large new facility in region – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “ATI sells segment to Cleveland-based company – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allegheny Tech sees Q1 earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800. Shares for $51,620 were bought by Harris Timothy J on Wednesday, August 14. BALL M LEROY also bought $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $44,208 were bought by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14. Davis Elliot S bought 2,000 shares worth $35,060.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 5,065 shares to 105,112 shares, valued at $40.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 13,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,349 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Ract To C.H. Robinson’s Weak Third Quarter Update – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “C.H. Robinson Names Mike Zechmeister as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.