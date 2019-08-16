C. H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Share Value Rose While Cambridge Financial Group Has Increased Position by $1.24 Billion; Robertson Opportunity Capital Trimmed Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position by $837,900

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 169,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 186,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 2.59M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in C. H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 14,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 64,247 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 billion, up from 49,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in C. H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.9. About 919,370 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HollyFrontier: Potential Dividend Long Play? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Schaeffers Research” published on June 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,800 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 288,701 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.27% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). State Street invested in 0.04% or 9.58M shares. Raymond James Assoc has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 22,379 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dupont Cap Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,049 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Whittier Trust invested in 11 shares. Nordea Mngmt holds 42,567 shares. Tctc Lc holds 12.54 million shares or 33.4% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr owns 7,948 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd holds 0.01% or 386 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 499 shares.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal by 6,770 shares to 68,467 shares, valued at $7.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight by 79,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 780 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited invested in 0% or 10 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 274 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 23,772 shares. Lmr Llp accumulated 0.02% or 3,502 shares. 1.03 million were reported by Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company. Pension Serv owns 0.06% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 193,253 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com reported 45,215 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Comm Limited holds 6,116 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 3.23 million shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has 331 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 203,750 shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 634,626 shares. Mirador Capital Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.