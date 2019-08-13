C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Share Price Rose While Riverpark Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) Holder Act Ii Management LP Has Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 117,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, down from 147,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.96. About 531,888 shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 8,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 56,949 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 48,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 885,670 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 22,811 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Fmr Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 148,029 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gp reported 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cim Investment Mangement reported 3,767 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Community Bancorporation Na has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 50 shares. Act Ii LP owns 117,246 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gam Ag reported 7,777 shares stake. Ohio-based Foster Motley Inc has invested 0.3% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 8,300 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley accumulated 1,055 shares. Smart Portfolios Llc has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 92 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Cap Partners holds 1.06M shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested 0.29% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 10,002 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Florida-based Texas Yale Corporation has invested 0.13% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.04% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Leavell Investment Mgmt invested in 4,662 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fdx Inc holds 2,609 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 16,402 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 100,200 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,215 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Ltd Co invested in 7.55% or 103,499 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Washington Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 5,800 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity. $265,189 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was sold by Freeman Angela K..

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21,300 shares to 98,936 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,215 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).