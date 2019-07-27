C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Position Held by Wedgewood Partners Inc; Scopia Capital Management LP Increased Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holding

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 312,053 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 1.33 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 153,967 shares to 645,699 shares, valued at $122.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 189,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,978 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 7,200 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 972,140 shares. Fil holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.05M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru Communications owns 28 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance stated it has 211,158 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 21,108 shares. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication has invested 0.06% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Andra Ap owns 77,700 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 49,970 shares. Missouri-based Financial Counselors has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Utah Retirement accumulated 25,802 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Incorporated reported 564,632 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 275,840 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $603,972 activity. $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr. Another trade for 2,399 shares valued at $214,974 was sold by LEMKE JAMES. Kass Jordan T had sold 1,382 shares worth $125,487 on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider OBRIEN CHRIS sold $98,307.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 4.02M shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).