C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Position Has Increased by Clarkston Capital Partners Llc; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Associated Banc-Corp Has Increased Its Position

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 2,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 59,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.69M, up from 57,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $272.75. About 4.01 million shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 6,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.61M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 896,228 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “C.H. Robinson to spend $1B for hiring, expanding tech tools – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terex, Waste Management and C.H. Robinson Worldwide – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “C.H. Robinson appoints new CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) To Present At Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 164,125 shares to 4.66 million shares, valued at $178.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 7,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,563 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 15,492 shares to 101,489 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,980 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Mastercard Stock Could Go Higher Still. Hereâ€™s How to Play It. – Barron’s” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

