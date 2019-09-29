C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holding Maintained by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc; Visa (V) Shares Rose While Montag & Caldwell Has Trimmed Stake

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 12,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 514,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.28M, down from 526,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 9.31M shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 43,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 127,217 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73 million, up from 83,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 673,091 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 99,098 shares to 685,225 shares, valued at $69.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 77,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has invested 1.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Windsor Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alberta Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). West Chester Cap Advsrs reported 12,056 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Freestone Limited Liability Co reported 24,744 shares stake. Ent Serv Corporation reported 7,649 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Incline Management Limited Liability has 4.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 119,198 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0.46% or 1.76 million shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.92% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 248,010 shares. Bancorporation Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.94% or 11,850 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability reported 3.81M shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Com owns 1.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 44,955 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 1.65 million shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And accumulated 1.11% or 6.01M shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 108,111 shares or 4.59% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE) by 1.25 million shares to 14,320 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 18,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,716 shares, and cut its stake in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold CHRW shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 0.06% or 80,767 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id accumulated 0.07% or 8,900 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security reported 1.38% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Harris Associate LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 412,823 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 569,218 shares. Mirae Asset Global stated it has 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Pnc Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 79,015 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advsr holds 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 45,242 shares. Insight 2811 accumulated 4,700 shares. Natl Asset Management Incorporated holds 5,413 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Llc owns 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 603,505 shares. Eagle Asset reported 640,553 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust has 4,489 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 178,492 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.