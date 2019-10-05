C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holding Lifted by First Eagle Investment Management Llc; Gam Holding Ag Has Lifted Lam Research (LRCX) Position

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 7,951 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 6,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $233.27. About 1.08 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 697,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 6.87M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $579.11M, up from 6.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.29. About 660,862 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 7,601 shares to 4.64M shares, valued at $932.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Univar Inc (Put) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CHRW shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 3,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 7,803 shares. 3,193 are held by Cypress. Old Bank & Trust In reported 3,145 shares. 4,757 are held by White Pine Limited Liability. Bright Rock Capital Management Limited Company holds 2.4% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 89,075 shares. Aviva Plc has 0.03% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 10,419 are held by Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh. American Fincl Bank holds 7,130 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Georgia-based Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 11,229 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Personal holds 0% or 2,490 shares in its portfolio. Company Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 37,419 shares. Holderness Investments Communication invested in 2,130 shares. 22,706 were accumulated by L And S Advsrs Incorporated. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Hexavest Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Systematic Management LP reported 12,655 shares stake. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). State Street holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 6.51 million shares. Strategic Advsrs Llc reported 1.33% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Blair William Communication Il holds 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 2,490 shares. Strs Ohio holds 46,528 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Raymond James And Associate invested in 76,237 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bowling Port Ltd holds 0.05% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 4,988 shares to 10,955 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,504 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).