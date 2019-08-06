C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holding Increased by Shell Asset Management Co; Parus Finance Uk LTD Raised Position in Facebook (FB) by $892,250 as Share Value Rose

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 388,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.80 million, up from 383,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $184.47. About 5.14 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages; 10/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Facebook signs lease at big WeWork outpost as co-working company prepares to open largest-ever; 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in data scandal; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS ‘IF PEOPLE FLAG THOSE ADS FOR US’; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Long History of Resolving Privacy Claims on the Cheap; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 11/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings this week for the Facebook founder and CEO; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg under pressure to face EU lawmakers over data scandal; 23/04/2018 – Alphabet Earnings: Signs of Weakness, but at Least It’s Not Facebook — Barron’s Blog

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 11,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 71,829 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 60,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.55. About 155,975 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,719 shares to 75,879 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 11,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,559 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Advisory Service Networks Lc holds 0.05% or 7,812 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd holds 0.05% or 378,668 shares. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 10 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.01 million shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 52,550 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moody National Bank Division has 255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neumann Cap Management Ltd Co owns 1.28% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 23,040 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 194,972 shares. 28,426 are held by Metropolitan Life Company. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.08% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Advsr Asset Management owns 21,236 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Co stated it has 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Btim Corp owns 86,594 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $165,204 activity. 1,202 shares were bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr, worth $99,985.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Serv stated it has 102,334 shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Management, California-based fund reported 4,538 shares. Tekne Capital Lc holds 198,680 shares or 8.58% of its portfolio. Amer National Tx has invested 1.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership has 2.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,050 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca). Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,899 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 0.71% stake. Central National Bank And holds 0.43% or 11,625 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Gru stated it has 6,513 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 12,245 shares. Amer Century Cos Incorporated reported 8.13 million shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Inr Advisory Services Limited has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maverick Capital stated it has 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).