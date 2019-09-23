C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holding Has Upped by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 43,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 127,217 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73M, up from 83,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 1.64M shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 479,387 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.73 million, up from 474,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 8.93M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CHRW shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 635,642 shares. 50,442 were reported by Aviva Plc. Ameritas Partners has 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 6,153 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Advsr has invested 0.23% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 31,468 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Mairs And Pwr reported 1.98M shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc holds 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 9,411 shares. Smithfield Trust Company reported 3,000 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability reported 47,813 shares. Int Grp Incorporated holds 180,201 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 13,429 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Plc. Carroll Assoc Inc invested in 236 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Bb&T holds 129,464 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21,932 shares to 91,060 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,320 shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 80,000 shares to 254,570 shares, valued at $52.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 18,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).