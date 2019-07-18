C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holder Wedgewood Partners Upped Position by $3.18 Million as Share Value Declined; Gramercy Funds Management Trimmed Its Stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) as Valuation Declined

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 4.02M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.15. About 1.04 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $603,972 activity. The insider OBRIEN CHRIS sold $98,307. On Thursday, February 14 Freeman Angela K. sold $265,189 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 2,914 shares. On Wednesday, February 6 Kass Jordan T sold $125,487 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 1,382 shares. 2,399 shares valued at $214,974 were sold by LEMKE JAMES on Wednesday, February 6.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 583 shares to 4,597 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 189,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,978 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-1.30 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Ensco Rowan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% EPS growth.