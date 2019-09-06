C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holder Wedgewood Partners Raised Its Stake; Sunopta (STKL) Holder Overbrook Management Has Decreased Position

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 62,391 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 441,432 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 120,000 shares. Atria Investments Limited Com accumulated 55,307 shares. Domini Impact Lc accumulated 2.67% or 50,308 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 2,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 35,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.58 million are owned by Factory Mutual Ins. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.05% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 1.71 million shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 8,701 shares. Citigroup holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 14,533 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oaktree Mngmt LP has 0.53% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 8.09M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 387,025 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 227,893 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 0% or 1,220 shares in its portfolio.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 50,033 shares to 347,366 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $839,794 activity. Shares for $156,952 were bought by Hollis Richard Dean. 50,000 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $215,440 were bought by Ennen Joseph. Duchscher Robert had bought 19,310 shares worth $43,102.

More notable recent SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SunOpta (STKL) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing leads consumer gainers; SunOpta among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “SunOpta Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to CFO Scott E. Huckins Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Financial Post” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider buying action at SunOpta – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 16,517 shares to 61,777 shares, valued at $72.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,774 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Comp (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0.01% or 4,460 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The owns 144,828 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 45,215 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Comm has 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated holds 211,158 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank accumulated 2,790 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.66% or 47,963 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Yacktman Asset Lp holds 3,900 shares. Pnc Group invested in 0.01% or 77,207 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 3,385 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 18,780 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 555 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CHRW) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CHRW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “C.H. Robinson appoints new CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.