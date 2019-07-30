C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holder Wedgewood Partners Increased Position; Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Boosted Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $327,236; Share Price Declined

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 724,019 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 2.41 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 129,493 shares to 525,139 shares, valued at $49.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 781,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,998 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $603,972 activity. LEMKE JAMES sold $214,974 worth of stock. OBRIEN CHRIS sold $98,307 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Tuesday, February 5. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Thursday, May 9. On Wednesday, February 6 Kass Jordan T sold $125,487 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 1,382 shares.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Adds To European Brokerage With Italian Acquisition – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Triton’s (TRTN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CHRW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Cap Mngmt accumulated 5,800 shares. Amer Retail Bank reported 9,470 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 1,857 shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp invested in 0.4% or 107,819 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Lc reported 41,799 shares. Valley Advisers holds 45 shares. Tower Research (Trc) reported 3,479 shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 5,792 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corporation. Franklin Inc reported 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Washington Tru Fincl Bank has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 100 shares. Shell Asset has 71,829 shares. First Republic Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 47,209 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 2,465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zacks Mngmt invested in 79,140 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

More news for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” and published on July 22, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 1,661 shares. 485,085 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company. Hudock Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank invested in 0.04% or 2,673 shares. 33,262 were reported by Old National Natl Bank In. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Limited owns 12,784 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 21,121 shares. Jnba Fincl reported 41,945 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Lp accumulated 225,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 36,039 are owned by Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.11% or 66,576 shares in its portfolio. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation owns 83,091 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group owns 413 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank accumulated 32,614 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services Gp has 543,737 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.