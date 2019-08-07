C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holder Wedgewood Partners Has Boosted Position; As Titan International (TWI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Raised Its Position

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $83.22. About 1.37 million shares traded or 5.66% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Titan International Inc (TWI) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 38,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82B, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Titan International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 411,467 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 129,493 shares to 525,139 shares, valued at $49.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 189,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,978 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $165,204 activity. The insider Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985.

